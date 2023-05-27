Intrust Bank NA Sells 509 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

