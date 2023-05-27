Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 634.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Trading Up 4.4 %

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.