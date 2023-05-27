Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

