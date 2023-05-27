Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE:RRX opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

