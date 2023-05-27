Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.43. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

