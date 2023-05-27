Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 287.7% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 140,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,770. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.