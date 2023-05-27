Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $933.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,607,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after buying an additional 1,574,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 130,630 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

