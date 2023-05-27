Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF makes up about 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 2.01% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 554,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,760. The company has a market cap of $90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

