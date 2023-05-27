Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
NYSE VGM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.48. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
