Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.48. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

