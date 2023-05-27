Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.54 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

Institutional Trading of JOANN

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

