Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.40). Approximately 87,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 230,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.70 million, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

