InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

