Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT Raised to $19.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after buying an additional 946,481 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

