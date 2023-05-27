iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,867. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

