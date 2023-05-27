iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.29% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 244,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,843. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

