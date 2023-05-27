iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,530 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

