iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 305,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $683 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

