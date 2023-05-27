iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,517,730,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 34,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $683 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

