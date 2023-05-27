iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. 22,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after buying an additional 653,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after buying an additional 1,017,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 419,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

