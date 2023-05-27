iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. 110,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,125. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

