ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $210.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

ITMPF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

