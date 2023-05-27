Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CEO Taylor Melvin Buys 20,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) CEO Taylor Melvin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

IE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

