Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 295 ($3.67) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 320 ($3.98).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.95) to GBX 217 ($2.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 248.40 ($3.09).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

