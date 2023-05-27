James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,257.82

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,257.82 ($15.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,212 ($15.07). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.24), with a volume of 17,959 shares.

James Latham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,257.41. The firm has a market cap of £248.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.98.

About James Latham

(Get Rating)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.