Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 484.0% in May

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 484.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 17,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.