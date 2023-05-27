Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.02 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $140,646.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,687.28 or 1.00054050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00941094 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,340.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.