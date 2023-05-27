Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.68. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,329 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.30% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

