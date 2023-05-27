Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.68. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,329 shares changing hands.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.