JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 317,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

