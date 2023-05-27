John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $197.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

John Wood Group Plc engages in providing project, engineering, and technical services to energy and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, Built Environment Consulting, and Investment Services. It also operates through the United States of America, Europe, and Rest of the World geographical segments.

