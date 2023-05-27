Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.73.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

