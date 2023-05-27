Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. 112,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,398. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a PE ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Stories

