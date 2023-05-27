Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. 1,234,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,630. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

