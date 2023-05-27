Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,455.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
