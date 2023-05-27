Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
