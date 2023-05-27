Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 311,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.