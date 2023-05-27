Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 311,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of KE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.18.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
