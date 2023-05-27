Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 647.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,201.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

