KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.07. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 101,092 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 13.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,088 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

