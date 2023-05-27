KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.07. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 101,092 shares trading hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 13.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.