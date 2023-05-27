KLK Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,591.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,627.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,367.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

