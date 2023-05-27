KLK Capital Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.00. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

