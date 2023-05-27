KLK Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 87,859 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 3,132,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,230. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

