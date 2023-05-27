Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 893,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Knowles

Institutional Trading of Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knowles by 496.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.