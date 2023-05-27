Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $24.74. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 53,389 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

