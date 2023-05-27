Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $24.74. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 53,389 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
