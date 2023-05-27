Komodo Market Cap Tops $39.39 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.39 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00121746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

