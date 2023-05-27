Komodo Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00121665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

