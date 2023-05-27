Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.48. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 163,587 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.
Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.