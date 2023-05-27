Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.48. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 163,587 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

