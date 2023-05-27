Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
