Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Korea Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.