Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $3.95. Koss shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 20,796 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
