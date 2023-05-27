Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $3.95. Koss shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 20,796 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.