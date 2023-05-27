Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.31. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,805 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIROY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

About Kumba Iron Ore

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

