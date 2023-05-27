L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.29. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 18,610 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

