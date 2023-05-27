Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.60. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 94,455 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 12.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.