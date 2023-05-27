Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.60. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 94,455 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
